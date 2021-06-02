Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Far North Queenslanders are gearing up for a historic State of Origin match when Game One is played in Townsville. Brendan Radke
Far North Queenslanders are gearing up for a historic State of Origin match when Game One is played in Townsville. Brendan Radke
Rugby League

Scalpers beware: Hard stance on Origin ticket resales

Jacobbe McBride
2nd Jun 2021 3:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Police Minister and Acting Attorney-General has sent a strong warning to those planning to profit by scalping State of Origin Game I tickets.

Mark Ryan said Queensland laws made ticket scalping an offence and captured events at all Stadiums Queensland venues, including Townsville’s Country Bank Stadium.

“This is a terrific moment in Queensland sports and a terrific moment for Townsville,” Mr Ryan said.

“We don’t want to see genuine fans priced out of the game because some unscrupulous individuals see a chance to make a profit at the expense of others.

“If you see it happening, contact police so they can investigate and fine those responsible.

“And don’t forget that those who buy scalped tickets can be fined too and they won’t be able to use the tickets for the match.”

The legislation recognises people may genuinely purchase tickets only to find because of unexpected circumstances they are no longer able to use the tickets.

In these instances, tickets can be resold at a margin of no more than 10 per cent.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

The 10 per cent margin enables people who are unable to attend an event to recoup the ticket price and any costs associated with the ticket resale.

Sellers of scalped tickets face a maximum fine of $2,669.00, while buyers of scalped tickets face a maximum fine of $667.25

In the lead up to State of Origin Game I, authorised tickets will be available HERE and Ticketmaster only and will be on-sale from today (Wednesday, June 2) at 3pm to general public.

Tickets bought on unofficial sites may not be genuine event tickets.

To ensure a genuine ticket that will let you in at the venue, only purchase through the authorised ticket sellers.

More State of Origin news:

The secret to Kurt’s Origin success

Jump on Jai: Blues urged to target Teddy attacker

Townsville gems on show as 3 million tune in for Origin

maroons state of origin nrl state of origin state of origin game one townsville state of origin
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Butcher snaps at Boyce over Callide Power Station claims

        Premium Content Butcher snaps at Boyce over Callide Power Station claims

        Politics “I won’t mince my words, Colin Boyce should get out of the way and let the experts investigate.”

        MP says ‘hydrogen explosion’ behind Callide catastrophe

        Premium Content MP says ‘hydrogen explosion’ behind Callide catastrophe

        Rural Colin Boyce MP has urged to Queensland Government to hear his plan

        Your chance: Rub shoulders with nation’s best artists

        Premium Content Your chance: Rub shoulders with nation’s best artists

        Council News Ever wanted to attend the Regional Arts Australia national conference?

        Named: 9 Gladstone region groups share in $263K funding

        Premium Content Named: 9 Gladstone region groups share in $263K funding

        Politics The groups range from festival organisers to school associations. Find out if your...