Scaffolding students get a lift from Broncos legends

LEARN TO EARN: Site Skills Training scaffolding students Tyrone Cochrane, Henry Mosby, Wesley May, David Armstrong, James Smith, Thomas Coughlin, Connor Phillips and trainer Derek MacDougall with (in the centre) former Broncos Michael De Vere and Michael Hancock, Broncos game development manager Paul Dyer and Site Skills Training representative and former Bronco Casey McGuire . Matt Harris

SOME Brisbane Bronco luminaries made a fleeting visit to the region on Tuesday, but the memories of students should last much longer.

Brisbane legends Michael Hancock, Michael De Vere and Casey McGuire, and game development manager Paul Dyer, visited local schools before wrapping their day up at Site Skills Training Gladstone.

McGuire said: "The main focus of the school visits was to give the students tips on how to look after their health and wellbeing and to be a good person, in order to give them their best chance to succeed once they leave school - as well as have some fun with the football on the oval."

The Brisbane quartet visited scaffolding students at Site Skills Training - the major sponsor of the club's game development program.

Brisbane Broncos representatives Paul Dyer, Michael De Vere, Michael Hancock and Casey McGuire with Site Skills Training Gladstone scaffolding student (and huge Broncos fan) Henry Mosby at Site Skills Training Gladstone site. Matt Harris

"The program is a Certificate III in scaffolding and is offered to Gladstone locals to give them the skills and knowledge to enter the scaffolding industry," McGuire said.

"The six-week, Monday-to-Friday course will get them a basic scaffolding and forklift high-risk licence and enable them to start getting experience working in a yard or residential construction.

"Local industry support such as Dave Nunn from High Risk Solutions have offered mentorship and work experience hours to help these guys take the next step into the workforce.

"Once the program is complete the participants will be actively looking for work experience before they can complete their Certificate III.

"Any local companies that would like to support this program and offer these guys an opportunity can contact Site Skills Training."