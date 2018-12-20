Scaffold Open Day to help young jobseekers scale new heights

David and Ale Nunn from High Risk Solutions will be holding a Scaffolding Open Day at CQ University on Jan 11 - 12.

IF YOU are young, fit, self-motivated, can work as part of a team and aren't afraid of heights, then a career as a scaffolder might be for you.

David Nunn, Manager of High Risk Solutions said there will always be a need for high risk workers and is keen to see more young people from the region employed in the industry.

"There's a lot of young people around here who would be suited to this type of work,” he said.

"So we've organised the Scaffold Open Day aimed at people aged between 16 and 27, to be held over two days, January 11 and 12, at CQ University.

"It's the first time an event like this has been held here and there will be demonstrations to show them what's involved.”

He said the open day will also be an opportunity for two young people to be hired as trainees with High Risk Solutions.

"We're constantly looking for good, young men and women, with the right mindset and attitude,” Mr Nunn said.

"This event will give them a chance to sell themselves to us and potentially other scaffolding companies.

"We've got mentors, supervisors and workers who are keen to help them get a foothold in the industry.”

He stresses this type of work is certainly not for everybody but there were other opportunities available.

"There are positions available for people to work on CAD drawings, scaffold design, working with safety systems or potentially running their own business,” Mr Nunn said.

"The open days will give them a chance to see a variety of systems.

"They will also have a chance to talk to scaffolders and learn where having this qualification could take them in the future.

"It's a skill they can take around the world.”

There will be three local RTO's on hand to explain what pathways are available to help jobseekers.

"There's a lot of government funding for training in rural areas,” Mr Nunn said.

"There will also be some great deals being offered for people looking for scaffold qualifications.”

Mr Nunn said there is plenty of work for scaffolders around Gladstone.

"Every industrial site in Gladstone uses scaffolding,” he said.

"Industry shut downs run all year round and we'd like to see more local scaffolders employed rather than FIFO workers.

"It's a win-win for Gladstone.”

The HRS Scaffold Open Days will be held on January 11-12 at CQ University Bryan Jordan Drive commencing at 8am.

For more information visit the High Risk Solutions Pty Ltd Facebook page or call 0404571950.