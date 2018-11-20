Scaff app has transformed business

The app covers all aspects of operations and is simple to use.

SCAFFOLDERS have been around since workers built the great pyramids, but one Gladstone company is definitely raising the bar in the industry.

High Risk Solutions managing director David Nunn was dealing with a growing business and needed a tool to streamline his operations.

"With our old system I was dealing with a lot of paperwork and stress," Mr Nunn said.

"I had to keep track of all the employees, get everything ready and keep an eye on our inventory.

"We've got 1400 tonnes of scaffolding to monitor, to put that into perspective, a semi-trailer carries about 20 tonnes.

"That's a lot of scaffolding."

Clients can log into a portal and see how their jobs are tracking.

Mr Nunn said he was aware big multi-national companies were using apps to control every aspect of their businesses.

"I didn't know any small businesses who had one and I thought it was out of our reach," he said.

"I was telling my wife Ale about it and she said, 'We'll just build one.'"

Mrs Nunn contacted her brother, a tech engineer, and through trial and error they put together an app specifically designed for the business.

"The app provided us with a simple-to-use, one-page access to every part of our operations that I can view on my phone," Mr Nunn said.

"It covers everything from OH&S, employees' real time time-sheets and when their tickets are up for renewal, stock inventory, recruitment, current projects, expenses, vehicle tracking, repairs and sales - everything."

A portal was also added for clients to log into.

"It's taken us to the next level with tier one businesses in Gladstone," Mr Nunn said.

"They can see real-time data on what jobs we're doing, how their jobs are tracking and what equipment is coming in and out.

"They want to know that we're getting it right, that we're delivering what they've asked for and that they're getting a fair deal.

"It's a very handy tool for them and us."

WE'LL JUST BUILD ONE: Ale and David Nunn have developed an app to help run their scaffolding business.

In a rare twist, the use of modern technology has actually increased the number of employees working in the business.

"Once Ale showed everyone the design and how to fill out the data they were won over," Mr Nunn said.

"The employees enter the information on their tablets, their workload hasn't changed but people are spending much less time in the office.

"We're more efficient and reliable and that's helped our business grow.

"The app has streamlined our business; it's definitely more professional than the old way we used."