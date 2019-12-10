Menu
Graeme Beard and Ros Waters are preparing for the CQ Emergency Services Appreciation Day this weekend.
Say thank you to our heroes

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
THIS Saturday residents have the chance to say thank you to emergency service workers for keeping the region safe.

It’s the second time Ros Waters from RE/MAX Energy Boyne Island and Rocky Glen manager Graeme Beard have put on the event, which is set to be bigger than last year.

There will multiple food stall, five musicians (including Jade Holland), children’s activities and appearances from Santa, Peppa Pig and Dora the Explorer.

There will be raffles and a charity auction run throughout the day, plus shirts for sale.

The pair have also been busy fundraising for a bar tab, so emergency service workers who present their badge can enjoy free food and drink.

Last year they raised $10,900, which was donated to the Rural Fire Brigade.

“We hope the community come down and support us so we can break the record from last year,” Ms Waters said.

CQ Emergency Services Appreciation Day

When: Saturday, December 14, 10am – 8pm

Where: Rocky Glen Hotel

How much: Free entry

