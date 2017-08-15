28°
Saving the club one bare foot at a time

Sarah Steger
| 15th Aug 2017 5:24 PM
GOING NATURAL: Lester Tregonning, Dave Olsen, Vicki Olsen and Phil Dunnert get barefoot for bowls at the Gladstone Bowls Club.
GOING NATURAL: Lester Tregonning, Dave Olsen, Vicki Olsen and Phil Dunnert get barefoot for bowls at the Gladstone Bowls Club. Julia Bartrim

MEMBERS of the Gladstone RSL Bowls and Citizens Club have begun clawing their way back from the brink of financial crisis with the introduction of a new, a six-week-long barefoot bowls campaign.

In the hopes of appealing to a younger demographic, the club's new event coordinator, Sue Neelson, has committed to trying to get more people involved in the iconic club.

President of the men's section Shane Cummings said while the bowls club always had social bowlers, Ms Neelson's plan revolved around adding excitement and competition to the activity with a focus on lighting, music and a fun, relaxed atmosphere.

"She's been a real breath of fresh air ... we need to support her.”

Dave Olsen having a bowl at the Gladstone Bowls Club.
Dave Olsen having a bowl at the Gladstone Bowls Club. Julia Bartrim

Mr Cummings said Barefoot Bowls typically appeals to those aged 18-25.

The exciting new venture comes only weeks after the club asked its members to contribute to a trust fund in a bid to keep it from becoming insolvent.

"We really want to get people utilising the club and we're even trying to get corporate body's involvement,” Mr Cummings said.

Visit the club's Facebook page or call 4972 1191.

Topics:  barefoot bowls gladstone bowls club

