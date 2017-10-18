25°
Saving ratepayers money and generating jobs

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett and Local Government Minister Mark Furner were happy with the funding.
SEWERAGE might not be "sexy” but it's created the equivalent of 9.5 full-time jobs in Gladstone.

The State Government approved a $275,000 grant for Gladstone Regional Council to upgrade their wastewater network.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said work would hopefully begin within the three months.

"These are projects we put forward that we were going to fund any way, so the ratepayers were going to have to pay for them,” he said.

"It's a sewerage re-lining project, no-one gets excited about it but it's funding that has to happen. This is something that ratepayers would have to pay for.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said this was critical infrastructure that needed upgrading.

"Investing in infrastructure is a very practical way to generate confidence in our community making it a better place to live, work and operate a business,” he said.

Local Government Minister Mark Furner said the project would boost economic activity.

Projects must be completed by June 30, 2019.

