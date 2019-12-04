SAVING NEMO: Clownfish program launched

The Caring for Clownfish project was launched at the Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre on Tuesday December 3. Pictured Principal Michael Gabriel.

THE growing popularity of clownfish as pets has led to overfishing of the wild reef fish, and a Boyne Island reduction facility is working to reduce the problem.

Since the release of the 2003 film Finding Nemo it’s estimated more than one million wild-caught clownfish are sold annually in the aquarium trade, causing growing concern for native populations globally.

In an effort to reduce the number of wild fish taken, Flinders University approached Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre to establish a clownfish breeding program as part of a nationwide program aimed at supplying pet stores with captively bred fish.

The centre’s principal, Michael Gabriel, said the facility had four species of clownfish – maroon, orange percula, great barrier reef and ocellaris.

“We’re looking to breed these into the future and breed these captive bred clownfish and sell them to pet shops and try to flood the market with captive bred fish so we don’t have to pull them from the reef,” he said.

The program, funded by Boyne Smelter Limited, has the benefit of further enhancing the scope of the centre’s unique learning experiences for students.

The breeding program at Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre will be student centred, with students involved in all stages of caring for the fish including growing food, care of aquaria and maintenance.

All activities will be supported with a range of education materials developed by Flinders University to enhance their educational value.

The program will not only provide unique learning opportunities but contribute to the conservation of one of our local marine species.

Boyne Smelter Limited acting general manager Alan Milne said the business was proud to support the Caring for Clownfish project.

“(It) is very much aligned with our commitment to form active and enduring partnerships with our community and its youth,” Mr Milne said.

“The program will provide opportunities to continue to work together towards creating sustainable legacies.”

Education centre staff will look after the fish to begin, with volunteer training planned for February.