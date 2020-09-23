Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Bow attack victim saved by her mobile phone, cops say

by Elise Williams
23rd Sep 2020 12:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A mobile phone may have saved the life of a teenage girl who was yesterday shot with a compound bow in an Ipswich grocery store.

It is understood the 15-year-old girl was at the time of the incident holding her mobile phone in her hand, before she instinctively lifted her hand up to protect herself.

The arrow, allegedly fired from a bow by 25-year-old Benjamin Jeremy Bourke, struck the girls hand, before piercing through her mobile phone and into her body.

As the arrow penetrated the teen's phone, it's understood it slowed the momentum of the arrow and took the majority of the brunt before the arrow allegedly pierced the girl's torso.

Police have charged Bourke with attempted murder following the serious wounding investigation.

Benjamin Jeremy Burke was arrested outside Aldi in Booval yesterday.
Benjamin Jeremy Burke was arrested outside Aldi in Booval yesterday.

It will be alleged Bourke was spotted by members of the public around 4.40pm yesterday walking from Booval train station along South Station Road armed with the bow, wearing a mask and a black hoodie.

Bourke allegedly discharged the bow at a female jogger and a moving vehicle.

Police allege Bourke then entered the Booval Aldi supermarket, before he allegedly fired at the 15-year-old girl.

Heroic members of the public tackled the man to the ground and held him there until police arrived on scene moments later.

The teenage girl was transported to the Children's Hospital in a stable condition with wounds to her hand and torso.

Police were late yesterday evening interviewing witnesses and staff at the Aldi store.

The incident happened at Aldi Booval.
The incident happened at Aldi Booval.

Bourke will face court at Ipswich Magistrates Court today, charged with attempted murder, torture and going armed so as to cause fear.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the man, or motorists / homeowners with relevant dashcam/CCTV footage, to contact them.

Originally published as Saved by her phone: Bow attack victim lucky to be alive, cops say

More Stories

bow attack court crime emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sizzling times cut at CQDRA champs round 5

        Premium Content Sizzling times cut at CQDRA champs round 5

        News “Racers from Cairns to Victoria all came together for a fast and furious weekend,” Mike Gawley.

        Project links businesses with brains for prosperity

        Premium Content Project links businesses with brains for prosperity

        News “We aim to link social enterprises with the support they need,” Emma-Kate Rose.

        IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September...

        MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 22.