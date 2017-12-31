Save yourself from mosquitoes this summer

Whitsunday residents are urged to look out for mosquito breeding spots following recent weather conditions.

CASES of mosquito-borne diseases in Central Queensland have reached their highest number this year.

Finder.com.au's Bessie Hassan said Central Queensland had recorded 159 cases of the Ross River Virus, which is considered "far above the national average".

Between 2012 and 2016, the total number of cases was 211 for the whole region.

Ms Hassan said Queensland had recorded its highest number of cases so far with 1831.

"Gladstone has a hot week ahead and mosquitoes love warm weather, so as the summer heats up it's important to be vigilant," she said.

"Ross River Virus is particularly inconvenient as it has the potential to last years."

6845 Australians have contracted Ross River virus in the year to date, up from 3735 last year.

Symptoms of Ross River Virus include fever, a rash, and joint pains.

The most effective way to avoid infection is simply to avoid mosquito bites.

How to prevent mosquito bites