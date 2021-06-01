‘Save my cafe’: Chef’s desperate plea

A forlorn Melbourne cafe owner has delivered a desperate plea to Victorians in the wake of the state’s fourth lockdown since the start of the pandemic.

The state entered a seven-day “circuit-breaker” lockdown on Friday after cases skyrocketed following a breach in Adelaide hotel quarantine that leaked into Melbourne’s north.

It has meant thousands of businesses have either had to close or operate differently, with the state’s hospitality and retail sectors being delivered the heaviest blow.



Mornington Peninsula chef Guy Francis took to the streets with one message this week: “Save my cafe, buy a coffee”.

In a post that went viral on social media, Mr Francis is pictured standing on the side of a busy road holding up the sign.



“Before you say ‘but it is only 7 days..’ the effect of every restriction and lockdown last long after they have been loosened,” Mr Francis wrote.

“This isn’t just money, it is livelihood, jobs, families and people/businesses life long dream that has turned into a nightmare.”

The Victorian government this week announced a $250 million support package for businesses throughout the current lockdown, with grants available to around 90,000 businesses across the state.

The initiative has been introduced to help businesses pay the bills and maintain a workforce following a tough 14 months since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mr Francis opened his cafe Some Guys Coffee in January 2020, just two months before the pandemic forced businesses to close in Victoria.

Despite managing to keep the doors open, he said this lockdown had hit differently.

“We have managed to survive every lockdown and restriction to keep the doors open, but for how much longer?” he posted.



“Like so many people and businesses we finally saw the light at the end of the tunnel, finally catching up on invoices, paying deferred rent, retaining staff and feeling confident we could get through this.”

He said, as a business owner, he only wanted to work.

“We don‘t want hand outs, we just want to get on with our lives, support our families and run our businesses,” he posted.

