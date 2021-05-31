‘Save it for Tinder, mate’: Creeps called out

Nadia Owen has been praised for shutting down the man.

Women are calling out men who are using the professional networking platform LinkedIn like the dating app Tinder, revealing they are often hit on and receive unwanted attention on their appearance.

Meetings and special events sales manager Nadia Owen first drew attention to some “inappropriate conduct” last week.

After one man told her she had “the most interesting pair of eyes”, a fed up Ms Owen hit back, telling him to “save it for Tinder, mate”.

“Why should a man’s opinion on my eyes – or any other body part – be of value?” she wrote.

His reply read: “They seem to tell me that there’s more to this woman that I might think I know at first sight.”

Ms Owen posted the exchange on her LinkedIn page, prompting hundreds of comments.

“I can’t tell you how many times I get messages like this – unwarranted, unprofessional and disrespectful to both myself and the business networking platform we are on,” Ms Owen wrote.

The conversation Nadia Owen had on LinkedIn.

Among the responses were other women describing their own similar experiences.

One woman shared her own conversation with a man, who claimed she “must have personal issues” after she shot him down for writing: “Hi lovely xxx.”

“Do I know you? I don’t necessarily appreciate the overly personal greeting … this is LinkedIn, not Tinder. Please go away.”

His response, in part, read: “Who do you think you are? I was being just a very nice bloke. You must have personal issues, darl.”

He also called her a “dill” and a “disgrace”.

Another woman said she had dismissed “random messages” on LinkedIn, only for some men to track her down via Instagram, Facebook and her business email.

“It’s not just a small group of men that hide behind their computers, mobile phones, cars … that carry out this inappropriate and nauseating behaviour,” yet another woman wrote.

“If we (women) had to name and shame each one, it would be a never-ending onslaught.

“I hope that the real, respectful and decent men out there start holding their shadow-men friends accountable rather than promoting and accepting this sleazy behaviour.”

Ms Owen told NCA NewsWire her post had received more than 45,000 views.

While she never expected her post to go viral, Ms Owen said it was important to call out bad behaviour.

“It’s not the first time and it probably won’t be the last,” she said on Monday.

“If you don’t pull it up early on, these people will think it’s acceptable.

“Really, the only time it (being hit on) should be something you anticipate is when you are on a dating app.”

Some men also commented on the post, praising Ms Owen for shutting down the unwanted advance.

“That’s disgusting and totally inappropriate behaviour. Shame on him and all credit to you for dealing with this in the manner you did,” one man wrote.

Another man said: “LinkedIn needs to introduce a ‘slap and share’ button that instantly shares their lewd comments with all their contacts so they can bask in their embarrassment. Totally wrong and pathetic.”

A LinkedIn spokesperson said the platform aimed to maintain a safe, professional and respectful community for all members.

“We do not tolerate any form of harassment and have introduced new tools in this space to keep our members safe,” they said in a statement.

“That includes strengthening our community policies to be even clearer on our position on harassment and romantic advances on LinkedIn.”

The company has also added reminders to keep conversations professional and introduced a more transparent reporting process.

“We encourage all members to let us know if something doesn’t feel right and we will quickly investigate and take action to enforce our policies,” the spokesperson said.

“Our teams use a combination of technical measures, human review and reports from our members to uncover any harassment.”

Originally published as ‘Save it for Tinder, mate’: Creeps called out