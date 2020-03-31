Savage Garden singer opens up on ‘self-hatred’

SAVAGE Garden singer Darren Hayes has opened up about his lifelong battle with his weight, admitting to under-eating during his career because of a "self-hatred" he felt about his body.

The Logan singer, who enjoyed global success alongside Daniel Jones in Savage Garden until the band split in 2001, spoke about his self image during an Instagram Live video from his Los Angeles home on Tuesday.

Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes keeps fans updated on his Instagram page. Picture: @darrenhayes

Hayes, 47, said it wasn't until fellow singer Sam Smith shared photos of his near-naked body while addressing his weight struggles last year that he considered his own.

"I didn't realise how much self hatred I had about my own body until Sam Smith was brave enough to take their shirt off and say 'this is who I am'," Hayes said.

"My whole life I've struggled with my weight. It was genetic.

"The times in my career where I've been very thin it's been anxiety or really unhealthy diet and exercising … I mean really under-eating."

Hayes hasn't released music since 2012 - other than recording vocals on a song by Brisbane band Cub Sport last year - and said he was hoping to tour again once coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Savage Garden at their Brisbane concert on February 6, 1998. Singer Darren Hayes (l) performing on stage with Daniel Jones.

"What I hope to do, and I hope I'm brave enough to do this, I hope that when I come back I'm comfortable enough in whatever shape my body is to get my photo taken," he said, adding that as he got older he had stopped dying his hair black and asked photographers to stop airbrushing photos.

"I didn't want to have to live up to a false image of myself … but I also didn't want to promote that.

"Gay men my age I wanted to see them reflected," he continued.

"I never really fit into any category. I was in a band with a man who was effortlessly thin and handsome. It is kind of sad I've never felt comfortable enough to own that and push that."

He said he was currently hoping to lose weight for health reasons but considered himself healthy.

"There are always people … someone will say 'you look really tired'. I'm not, I'm just 47. This is what it looks like. That's it," he said.

Originally published as Savage Garden singer opens up on 'self-hatred'