Savage dogs on the loose have beachgoers fearing attacks

Innocent dogs and a horse have fallen victim to savage attacks at a Cassowary Coast beach – rogue dogs with an “intent to kill” are alleged to be responsible.

Innocent dogs and a horse have fallen victim to savage attacks at a Cassowary Coast beach – rogue dogs with an “intent to kill” are alleged to be responsible.

INNOCENT dogs and even a horse have fallen victim to a savage attacks at a Cassowary Coast beach - rogue dogs with an "intent to kill" are alleged to be responsible.

Numerous attacks have been reported on the sand at South Mission Beach last week and police and the Cassowary Coast Regional Council have been made aware of serious public concern.

Last week Wet Hairdressing owner Phillip-Jon Westaway got the fright of his life while riding his champion stock horse along the sand at South Mission Beach.

"I was coming down the hill and I got up to Castaways and there was a council lady on the beach and I asked her if I should be worried but she said keep going," he said.

Mission Beach residents are concerned about dog attacks.

"I went down into the water and I really bypassed the lady with the dog. She saw me coming and didn't restrain the dog and it went off crazy and started lunging at my horse.

"She was apologetic but she definitely had a dangerous dog on the beach and it scared me.

"This dog had no fear of me whatsoever, it was the first time on the beach that I was shi**ing myself.

"Here in Mission Beach 99 per cent of people walk dogs on the beach but it's just a few rogue dog owners that think it's OK to do this."

Mr Westaway said the dog was wearing a pig dog-style harness.

Mission Beach resident Phillip-Jon Westaway.

Last Friday a border collie was mauled by a pair of large mastiffs.

Witnessed by a number of beachgoers the animals went for the smaller dog which was left bleeding and in need of vet attention.

Concern has been raised about the safety of beachgoers, including small children, following an escalation of attacks blamed on unrestrained dangerous dogs.

A Cassowary Coast Council spokeswoman said there had been no official complaints in relation to allegations of a dog attacking a horse.

"(However) council can confirm that we are aware of an attack in the Mission Beach area

between two dogs on Friday 4 June," she said.

A Facebook post showing the dogs suspected to be involved in an attack on a border collie at South Mission Beach last Friday.

"As an investigation is under way it would be inappropriate to comment further on the investigation at this time.

"Council takes reports of animal attacks and off-leash animals in public places as a serious matter. Increased Council patrols have been initiated and enforcement action will be undertaken if dogs are found to be off-leash"

For more information, or to report dog attacks, dangerous and menacing behaviour residents can contact council on 1300 763 903.

Originally published as Savage dogs on the loose have beachgoers fearing more attacks