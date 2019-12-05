Saturday’s a big day for much loved Mal

MATES FOR A CAUSE: From L-R - Matt Lewis, Dave Lewis, Jodie Keirsnowski, Laraine McKay, Toni Cirson, Ken Wogandt, Rob Inwood, Baylie Wogandt 4, Pat Laws. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

CRICKET: Close friends say Mal Carlyon did everything for his beloved Gladstone Brothers Cricket Club for almost three decades.

Carlyon suffered a severe stroke on October 6 and there will be Mal’s Big Day Out on Saturday at Clinton Oval.

Funds will be raised for the Carlyon family, which includes his wife Michelle and daughters Asha and Tamsyn.

“Mal’s improving all the time and there is still a long road ahead but he’s making progress,” Carlyon’s close mate Pat Laws said.

Carlyon filled most roles at Brothers from batting, bowling to administrative duties.

“He’s an active life member and played for Brothers for 30 years so it was only fitting that we all band together to help his family now,” Laws said.

“A group of family friends have put together a support committee to organise the day and all have been overwhelmed with the generosity shown by local businesses and families to support Mal’s Big Day Out.

“He was always involved in the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated and represented Gladstone.”

Laws was Carlyon’s Brothers teammate and expects a large turnout on Saturday.

The day will feature former Queensland Bulls captain and current Queensland Cricket chairman Chris Simpson in a T20 Invivational Match at 3pm.

The event starts at noon with a canteen and barbecue and a licenced bar open through to 8pm.

There will be a coaching clinic with qualified coaches for all juniors between 1-2pm

And a guest speaker from the Stroke Foundation will talk from 2-2.30pm.

After the end of the T20 match there will be the drawing of the Monster Goose Club Raffle and a memorabilia auction.

There will be more than 120 draws.

Tickets can be purchased on Saturday or tomorrow by contacting Laws on 0457 466 587.