SON VERSUS FATHER: Joel, 18, hopes to get the edge on his dad Tony Curd in tomorrow night's speedway. The pair will race against each other for the first time.
Motor Sports

Saturday night is made for speedway racing at showgrounds

NICK KOSSATCH
by
8th Feb 2019 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:40 PM
MOTORSPORT: There will be a father and son rivalry tomorrow night at the Gladstone Show Society Speedway.

Tony Curd and son Joel will go head-to-head in the feature AMCA National category.

In a night that will feature go-karts, flat-track dirt-bikes, solo speedway bikes and V8 Super Sedans as well, Joel said he has no high expectations.

"I'm not looking to win or anything and it's only my second meeting in the car and it's good to have a run at home," he said.

"It's a pity there's only one every year, but hopefully we can make something happen and for the first time I'll be racing the old man."

He said there has been bragging rights at the dinner table and Joel got his first taste in senior ranks in Rockhampton last month.

Joel finished 11th, but loved the adrenaline rush.

"It was just a big learning curve and trying to get used to the car and settled," he said.

He has raced in the junior category for five years and said it's a big step up in the power, tyres and the fun factor is better.

Joel's next mission after tonight will be in Rocky, Bundaberg and Maryborough before the end of the season.

"I'll stick with AMCA Nationals for a while and see where it points me and hopefully I can step up into something bigger and better and when I can afford it," he said.

Joel said his dad has given him tips which included to keep the car off the fence and keep it straight.

"That's the aim of the game," Joel said.

Tony said the key is to be patient on the tight Gladstone track and to wait for the chance to pass.

