Saturday night fever BEAST fight night

MARTIAL ARTS: No athletes get more inspirational than Kay Lewis.

The mother of two will fight at the BEAST Championship III - GFN#3 - Redemption on Saturday night for very good reason.

"I started at BEAST in 2017 where I won a spot on one of their 'shebe' self-defence courses because I have two children with autism and one has severe meltdowns," Lewis said.

Her children are Connor, 10 and Millie, 6.

"I wanted to know better how to stay calm and controlled and be able to help him and defend myself at the same time."

When she first visited the BEAST gym in Clinton, she saw people punching and kicking bags and expending energy in a positive way.

It was an outlet for Lewis.

"Trying to do the right thing by the kids, it can be really stressful but when I come here, none of that matters," she said.

"It's a tough gig being a special needs mum and my husband Aaron is very supportive where we train together a lot and partner up."

Lewis lauded coach and BEAST owner Jason Hoad, who has had his own tough battles after serving in Afghanistan.

"He's been amazing and for someone who's been through what he's been through, he's put so much effort into us as students and as individuals, every single person," she said.

"He knows when to push and he knows when you need that push and he's just been the biggest supporter and I know he's got my back 100 per cent no matter what I do."

Doors open at 4.30pm with the first fight at 5pm and the event will be staged at PCYC adjacent to Kev Broome Stadium at 53 Yarroon St.

