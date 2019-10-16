Saturday night all right for a fight in Mackay

Kyle O'Dwyer, 14, Lewis Black, 13, Tyler Wheeler, 13, and Jack Williams, 13, with Emily Jo Willis and Justin Serio at Gladstone Amateur Boxing Club.

Kyle O'Dwyer, 14, Lewis Black, 13, Tyler Wheeler, 13, and Jack Williams, 13, with Emily Jo Willis and Justin Serio at Gladstone Amateur Boxing Club.

BOXING: Justin Serio did not take the points in last weekend's stoush against Brisbane's David Hadfield, and Gladstone Boxing head coach Mick Daly expects Serio to bounce back.

Serio will be one of a Gladstone six who will compete at the Battle in the Beaches event on Saturday night in Mackay.

He fought Hadfield in a close, unanimous-points-decision loss in the Queensland Elite Olympic Selection Trials

Serio will join Lewis Black, Tyler Wheeler, Kyle O'Dwyer, Jack Williams and Duncan Begg in the annual fight night.

"David Hadfield was an ex-Australian heavyweight champion in 2017 and Justin fought really well but he just got a bit lazy toward the end of the fight," Daly said.

"Justin hit him with everything.

"I had a talk with Justin after the fight and he's just not big enough for a heavyweight category."

Daly said Serio had just returned from a 10-year hiatus.

"He's 29 now and when he was 19, Justin lost in a Commonwealth Games qualifier and he had decided to give the sport away," he said.

"If Justin can get back to a light heavyweight weight then he could be a prospect for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in that weight division."

Daly said Gladstone's other promising senior boxer Emily Jo Willis was not able to fight in Brisbane due to other commitments.

"She couldn't get to Brisbane unfortunately and she owns her own personal-trainer business and has two young kids," Daly said.

"I'm presuming she will have more fights coming up probably next year."

Daly said it would be a busy period for Williams and Black.

"After this weekend, they will head off to the Gold Coast and fight at the Australian Junior Titles from next Wednesday to Friday," he said.