Appeal fails: Council signs dog’s death warrant

Sarge the Staffy has been given a destruction order by the Moreton Bay Regional Council after he is alleged to have bit someone. Picture: Sarge's family.

AN APPEAL to save the life of a dog has been rejected by a local council, leaving his family heartbroken.

Sarge the American Staffordshire Terrier is scheduled to be euthanized at the end of February by Moreton Bay Regional Council officers.

The 7-year-old pet dog was seized from his Deception Bay home on January 2 after he bit a woman who came to the door before Christmas.

He had been declared, or regulated, as dangerous in 2016 under the Animal Management Act of 2008 while living in a different home with a different family member.

Leonie, 18, who requested her surname not be used, started an ipetition titled Help save our Staffy Sarge, after finding out the staffy was scheduled to be destroyed January 22.

The date was pushed back pending the appeal application.

She said the appeal pointed out the current owners had not been informed of Sarge's declared status in the two years they had cared for him and only found out after the council rangers seized the dog.

"The appeal came back, they aren't changing their minds on the destruction order," she said.

"He will be put down the end of this month.

"I'm absolutely heartbroken. There are no words for it."

Leonie said Sargent bit a girl who looked about 17 after she knocked on the door on December 21 to try to sell a product.

The staffy then bit a council ranger as he was being seized from the home in January.

Leonie said she was told Sarge had been declared dangerous after biting a dog that entered his yard at his previous North Lakes home in 2016.

The teenager had hoped her dog would be given another chance and now that they were aware of his declared status, she said she was willing to follow all rules.

"He's so scared at the pound," she said.

"Honestly he's the loveliest dog if you introduce yourself properly to him and I'll 110 per cent comply with the laws if we get him home."

Leonie's petition has gained 1327 signatures and 399 comments of support for the dog.

"Sargent is the most gentle dog you could ever meet. He is incredibly protective but a lovely dog to the people he knows," she wrote on the petition.

"He's a part of the family and has been for seven years now. We all adore him."

"We'll show we'll do everything we can, we'll follow all of the laws and I'll even take him to obedience training to prove I'm doing everything I can," she said.

Photos showing a woman's injuries allegedly sustained by a bite from Sarge the staffy. Source: Moreton Bay Regional Council

Leonie said she contacted the owners of Hank the Neapolitan mastiff for advice on how to submit an appeal as soon as Sarge was seized.

Hank bit a then-7-year-old girl in the face in Rothwell in 2016 and was seized by Moreton Bay Regional Council rangers in July, 2017.

The girl was left with severe facial injuries and required reconstructive surgery.

The large dog, which was also given a destruction order, was permitted to return home after a long battle costing thousands of dollars with the Moreton Bay Regional Council throughout 2017 and 2018.

A Moreton Bay Regional Council spokeswoman previously told the Courier Mail the council had a zero-tolerance approach to irresponsible dog ownership and would intervene in cases where an animal presented an unacceptable risk to the safety of people or other animals.

She said the woman Sarge attacked sustained three puncture wounds to her chest and upper thigh and required treatment at a hospital.

Bite marks on the arm of a Moreton Bay Regional Council ranger, said to be from Sarge the Staffy. Photo: Moreton Bay Regional Council.

The spokeswoman said the council ranger also needed medical treatment for a bite to his forearm.

She said the owners of regulated dogs were prohibited from keeping the animals within their home in order to prevent further problems from arising.

"The owners failed to meet these requirements, a failing which likely led to these unfortunate incidents taking place," she said in January.

"Council acknowledges that most dog owners do the right thing, however those that don't present an unacceptable safety risk.

"Under the Animal Management Act, if a regulated dog reoffends there are instruments for local councils to enact a destruction order."