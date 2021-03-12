Sarah suspect found collapsed in cell

The suspect in the disappearance of British woman Sarah Everard has been found collapsed in his jail cell with serious head injuries.

The Sun reports Wayne Couzens, a Metropolitan Police officer who has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murder, was rushed to hospital today.

He was found injured in his cell at Wandsworth police station in southwest London. He is understood to have been alone, and there is no suggestion that anyone else was involved.

"He was found unconscious in his cell with head injuries," a source told the paper.

"The custody officers rushed in and gave him immediate first aid and he was taken to hospital.

"It caused a hell of a panic and serious questions are being asked over how it happened."

Ms Everard was last seen more than a week ago, on the night of Wednesday March 3. A camera captured her walking home from her friend's house at about 9:30pm, as she was en route to her flat in a nearby residential district, Brixton.

She never arrived.

Her family said her disappearance was "totally out of character" and her phone was not ringing when called.

Police launched a large scale search operation, and appealed to the public for help.

Last night, local time, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced that detectives investigating Ms Everard's disappearance had found human remains.

"The discovery was made in an area of woodland in Ashford, in Kent. As you can imagine, at this early stage, we are not able to confirm any identity. And indeed, that may take us some considerable time.

"Specialist officers have been with Sarah's family to update them on the investigation and to continue to give them the best support we possibly can.

"The news it was a Met Police officer arrested on suspicion of Sarah's murder has sent shockwaves and anger through the public and the Met. I speak on behalf of all our colleagues when I say we are utterly appalled."

She said the circumstances of Ms Everard's disappearance were "awful and wicked".

Wayne Couzens, a 48-year-old father of two and a diplomatic protection officer, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping at his home in Deal, Kent on Tuesday. The following day, he was rearrested on suspicion of murder.

Police also arrested a woman at the same location on suspicion of "assisting an offender".

Today, Ms Everard's family released a statement appealing for more information from the public.

"Our beautiful daughter Sarah was taken from us and we are appealing for any information that will help to solve this terrible crime," the family said.

"Sarah was bright and beautiful - a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable. She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour. She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all. We are very proud of her and she brought so much joy to our lives.

"We would like to thank our friends and family for all their support during this awful time and we would especially like to thank Sarah's friends who are working tirelessly to help. We are so grateful to the police and would like to thank them for all they are doing. We are now pleading for additional help from the public.

"Please come forward and speak to the police if you have any information. No piece of information is too insignificant. Thank you."

Originally published as Sarah suspect found collapsed in cell