31°
Sport

LISTEN: Sarah is an inspiration to all

Sarah at the AIS camp in Canberra
Sarah at the AIS camp in Canberra Nick Kossatch GLA101017SARAKKING
NICK KOSSATCH
by

BASKETBALL: Rising wheelchair basketball star Sarah King has just returned home after a four-day Australian Development Camp at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra.

The talented 13-year-old only embraced the sport seriously two years ago and it didn't take her long to be recognised.

 

Sarah is all smiles at the AIS camp
Sarah is all smiles at the AIS camp Nick Kossatch GLA101017SARAKKING

"There was a combination of skills and also fitness where they (AIS) like to get a baseline (idea) and then track them," Sarah's mum Debbie King said.

"The camp was for players that were identified as potentially playing for the under-25 World Championships in 2019.

"So they are wanting to work with this group of girls and young ladies to develop them over the next two years with that being the end goal I guess."

Part of the criteria which needed to be ticked off was for Sarah to have played in the Classics back in June in Brisbane.

"One of the coaches there identified Sarah as having the potential to develop through to that level so they recommended her to David Gould who is the head coach of the Gliders which is the Australian Paralympic team," Debbie said.

"He was there for the camp as well."

Sarah first started playing basketball when she was five in a camp in Yeppoon, but unfortunately there was no wheelchair basketball based in Gladstone.

"She stopped playing for a couple of years and then went back two years ago," Debbie said.

"

Sarah is all smiles at the AIS camp
Sarah is all smiles at the AIS camp Nick Kossatch GLA101017SARAKKING

"We come up to Rockhampton once a fortnight and play with the Rockwheelers."

Sarah is the sister of two older brothers Declan and Isaac King who are talented basketball players in their own right.

Sarah said both have been major influences in her development.

"They have both taught me shooting and ball skills and being around the game helps heaps," she said.

Topics:  ais australian wheelchair basletball gladstone amateur basketball association gladstone junior basketball association port city power rockwheelers wheelchair basketball

Gladstone Observer
Victim in coma, loses 3L of blood in alleged stabbing

Victim in coma, loses 3L of blood in alleged stabbing

Courts hears victim of alleged Gladstone Nightowl stabbing in coma, after losing three litres of blood

Are our crocodiles on the move?

FIERCE: Are crocodiles moving further south or is there just more people on the water seeing them?

Do we need to worry about increasing numbers of crocodiles?

Lions Park project on track for completion

BIG PROJECT: Lions Park at Kin Kora is currently undergoing a $3.3 million redevelopment with work scheduled to be finished by November 30. BELOW: New features are beginning to appear on the Lions Park site.

FEATURES include a da Vinci inspired 24-hour activated play area.

North Korea: Why today is a dangerous date for the world

Chances are, Kim Jong-un is about to do something stupid.

Local Partners

NRL game bid edges closer after officials meet

Meeting took place today between Gold Coast Titans and Gladstone officials.

Stalwart still packs a punch

THIS SPORTING LIFE: Lifelong Gladstone resident Vince Pedersen, 76, has played many sports over the years.

And is a great all-rounder

England fans livid at Heighington's cup selection

Chris Heighington's selection in the England World Cup squad has ruffled the feathers of many fans.

Fans ask why is Heighington in England squad