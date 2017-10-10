LISTEN: Sarah is an inspiration to all

Sarah at the AIS camp in Canberra

BASKETBALL: Rising wheelchair basketball star Sarah King has just returned home after a four-day Australian Development Camp at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra.

The talented 13-year-old only embraced the sport seriously two years ago and it didn't take her long to be recognised.

"There was a combination of skills and also fitness where they (AIS) like to get a baseline (idea) and then track them," Sarah's mum Debbie King said.

"The camp was for players that were identified as potentially playing for the under-25 World Championships in 2019.

"So they are wanting to work with this group of girls and young ladies to develop them over the next two years with that being the end goal I guess."

Part of the criteria which needed to be ticked off was for Sarah to have played in the Classics back in June in Brisbane.

"One of the coaches there identified Sarah as having the potential to develop through to that level so they recommended her to David Gould who is the head coach of the Gliders which is the Australian Paralympic team," Debbie said.

"He was there for the camp as well."

Sarah first started playing basketball when she was five in a camp in Yeppoon, but unfortunately there was no wheelchair basketball based in Gladstone.

"She stopped playing for a couple of years and then went back two years ago," Debbie said.

"We come up to Rockhampton once a fortnight and play with the Rockwheelers."

Sarah is the sister of two older brothers Declan and Isaac King who are talented basketball players in their own right.

Sarah said both have been major influences in her development.

"They have both taught me shooting and ball skills and being around the game helps heaps," she said.