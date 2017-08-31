Sarah Henare lines up Tannum Sands gig

FINDING HER FEET: Sarah Henare at the Whistler Ski and Snowboard Festival 2017 in Canada.

SARAH Henare has been performing to crowds since she was a little girl.

The young singer/songwriter, recently returned from Canada, started her music career playing the steel drum with her father's band at age seven.

"He put me on an aerobics step so I could reach the drum so I could play for everyone,” she said.

Sarah, based in Rockhampton, sings and plays guitar and describes her music as acoustic soul style.

"It's very different, it's not like everyone else, think Norah Jones but a little more upbeat,” she says.

Since she was very young, Sarah has loved music but it was only when she left for Canada two years ago that she started playing her own regular gigs.

"Before I left I was on the down-low, I've always loved music and it was only in Canada I discovered how awesome it is to share it,” she said.

"Once I moved away, that's when I realised who I am as a person and what I love to do, I decided to chase that dream (of a career in music).

"The travelling, it was my first little expedition away from my parents, it was a coming of age sort of thing,”

Sarah says she took ideas for her music from the country itself as well as from the people she met.

"The people over there, (are) all so different but they want the same things as well,” she said.

Sarah will be playing at Tannum Sands this weekend and will bring a mix of covers and some of her own music, "I'll definitely throw in a few originals,” she said.

She is looking forward to the four-hour gig.

"I'm excited to be able to come down to Gladstone and to spread my music,” she said.

"I honestly love doing it, it doesn't seem like four hours to me, the whole time I'm engaged with it because I like doing it.”

Sarah's father, William Henare will travel to Gladstone with her and be at the afternoon gig.

Sarah credits her father with fostering her love of music.

"He has always played live gigs (with his band Harvest Cry), he has always brought me up around music, (including) playing with his band, I've always had a taste for live music,” she said.

"We did festivals in Brisbane, but he never ever, pushed me to do it, it was always ... that I liked to do it.”

Catch Sarah Henare at the Tannum Sands Hotel this Sunday 1pm - 5pm or at Headricks Lane, Rockhampton on Friday, September 15 from 6 -9.