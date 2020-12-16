Santos plans to flare for longer and more often

Black smoke seen billowing from the GLNG flare from Auckland Point look out.

SANTOS GLNG could expose Gladstone to visible smoke flares more often and for longer periods if its application for an amendment to its environmental authority is approved.

Under the existing EA Santos is authorised to conduct five minutes of black smoke during any two-hour period for certain flaring events.

Last year Santos was fined $13,345 for causing ‘environmental nuisance’ when it allowed black smoke to flare from Curtis Island in August.

According to the amendment application, Santos was also issued an infringement notice in 2015 for breaching the condition.

The amendment would allow for an additional 30 to 90 minutes of visible smoke to be produced during daylight hours per event, up to seven hours a year and 14 events per year.

A Santos spokesman said Santos was asked by the regulator to seek an amendment of its Environmental Authority conditions, along the lines of a neighbouring LNG operator.

“Santos has complied with that request and the application is now out for public consultation prior to the regulator’s decision,” he said.

“The operation of our flare causes no harm to the environment with seven air quality monitoring stations across the Gladstone region confirming that air quality in Gladstone meets all requirements of the State Environment Protection (Air) Policy.

“Santos is committed to ensuring our operations do not cause harm to the environment or human health and operates in full compliance with our EA.”

Residents have until 4.30pm tomorrow (Thursday) to have their say on the amendment.

Click here for more information.

