Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Black smoke seen billowing from the GLNG flare from Auckland Point look out.
Black smoke seen billowing from the GLNG flare from Auckland Point look out.
Environment

Santos plans to flare for longer and more often

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
16th Dec 2020 4:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SANTOS GLNG could expose Gladstone to visible smoke flares more often and for longer periods if its application for an amendment to its environmental authority is approved.

Under the existing EA Santos is authorised to conduct five minutes of black smoke during any two-hour period for certain flaring events.

Last year Santos was fined $13,345 for causing ‘environmental nuisance’ when it allowed black smoke to flare from Curtis Island in August.

A flare burning on Curtis Island as part of shut down work at Santos GLNG which saw the company fined.
A flare burning on Curtis Island as part of shut down work at Santos GLNG which saw the company fined.

According to the amendment application, Santos was also issued an infringement notice in 2015 for breaching the condition.

The amendment would allow for an additional 30 to 90 minutes of visible smoke to be produced during daylight hours per event, up to seven hours a year and 14 events per year.

A Santos spokesman said Santos was asked by the regulator to seek an amendment of its Environmental Authority conditions, along the lines of a neighbouring LNG operator.

“Santos has complied with that request and the application is now out for public consultation prior to the regulator’s decision,” he said.

“The operation of our flare causes no harm to the environment with seven air quality monitoring stations across the Gladstone region confirming that air quality in Gladstone meets all requirements of the State Environment Protection (Air) Policy.

“Santos is committed to ensuring our operations do not cause harm to the environment or human health and operates in full compliance with our EA.”

Residents have until 4.30pm tomorrow (Thursday) to have their say on the amendment.

Click here for more information.

Related stories:

Record LNG exports leave Gladstone port in October

Santos GLNG’s huge donation to Gladstone group revealed

28-day GLNG shutdown prompts smoke haze warning

curtis island curtis island lng environmental authority flaring gladstone industry santos glng
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mater Hospital renamed as Queensland Health takes over

        Premium Content Mater Hospital renamed as Queensland Health takes over

        Health The $42 million emergency department will undergo more work from early 2021.

        Steiner school’s capacity increased as popularity surges

        Premium Content Steiner school’s capacity increased as popularity surges

        News When the premises was approved in 2019, council placed a special condition on the...

        How Coral IVF could be a saviour for the reef

        Premium Content How Coral IVF could be a saviour for the reef

        Environment The trial into Coral IVF started in 2016 and has seen excellent results. Here’s...

        Man’s ‘foolish’ decision after downing a bottle of vodka

        Premium Content Man’s ‘foolish’ decision after downing a bottle of vodka

        Crime Jack David Salter was found driving an interesting vehicle.