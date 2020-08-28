Santos GLNG’s huge donation to Gladstone group revealed

THE Gladstone branch of an organisation dedicated to supporting young veterans has received a massive boost through the Santos GLNG Shutdown Safety Incentive Program.

Santos GLNG recently completed the safe and successful shutdown of one of its LNG trains at the Curtis Island facility without injury or incident.

The Safety Incentive Program was aimed at focusing the shutdown team on protecting the environment, working safely, and avoiding incidents and lost time injuries.

The program provided $5000 to a local charity of the team's choice, subject to achievement of these important goals on completion of the shutdown.

Santos GLNG Plant manager Rohan Richardson said Young Veterans Gladstone was the winning charity.

"The safety of our people, the environment and the community are always our priority and we are proud that local veterans and their families will also benefit from our success on this occasion," he said.

Gladstone Young Veterans facilitator Jon Felton thanked Santos GLNG for the surprise donation that will be used to support veterans and their families.

"This donation will help the Gladstone branch with regular support meetings, family days and barbecues, travel assistance for appointments and the purchase of equipment for various activities that support our members," Mr Felton said.

"With over 200 members locally, Young Veterans is committed to delivering the best possible outcomes for Australia's veterans through initiatives and events that support their mental health and physical wellbeing."

Santos GLNG is proud to support such a worthy cause and would like to thank the local Gladstone community for their co-operation during the shutdown period.

The coronavirus pandemic was a major concern during the planned maintenance activity, with strict COVID-19 controls in place to keep people healthy.

Gladstone locals were prioritised for the additional, short-term roles required to complete the shutdown.

The 26-day shutdown event occurred during July and August as part of Santos GLNG's ongoing facility maintenance program which ensures the safe, efficient and reliable operation of the Plant.