Santos GLNG initiate planned train shutdown

A Santos GLNG Curtis Island spokesman said the planned maintenance shutdown of a train may lead to increased flaring which will be visible to the public.

Santos GLNG have recently announced the major planned maintenance shutdown of their Train 2.

The planned works are expected to occur from Sunday, May 9 for about 29 days.

Production manager of downstream operations Rohan Richardson said the safety of personnel, plant and local community was their priority.

“COVID-19 controls will be in place to ensure safety and compliance including, as always, prioritised hire of Gladstone locals for additional, short-term roles,” he said.

Mr Richardson said there may be intermittent flaring and potentially some smoke at times during the shutdown period.

“When the maintenance work is complete, the flare will return to its normal operation,” he said.

“Flaring is an integral part of our plant’s operational and safety management systems.

“We monitor and manage air emissions in accordance with the Environmental Authority.”

For more information regarding air quality, view the Queensland Government’s monitoring results for the Gladstone region HERE.

Inquiries can be directed to our Gladstone team on 1800 761 113 or at community@santos.com.

Please do not hesitate to make contact if Santos GLNG can be of assistance in any way.

