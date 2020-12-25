Santa swaps sleigh for fire truck

Santa has taken a ride around town in the Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade trucks on December 24, 2020. Photo: Liana Walker

Santa traded in his sleigh for a fire truck as he made his way around Gladstone spreading joy on Christmas Eve.

The Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade had its annual Santa run on Thursday where the crew drove around the streets handing out treats for all the nice children and playing their sirens.

Crew leader Alex Gray said the annual run was a way to bring smiles to children’s faces while providing the community with information about the rural fire brigade.

“It’s just for fun,” Mr Gray said.

“We go around at a walking pace and play the sirens every 30 seconds or so

“The kids come out and some kids play water fights – it’s good fun.”

It’s all festive cheer from the Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade members: Shannon Whitby, Andy Williams, Josh Jasinski, Santa, Alex Gray and Peter Withoos. Photo: Liana Walker

The Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade is one of many around the region which does an annual Christmas run.

Following a tough year beginning with fires sweeping the nation and a health crisis like no other, Mr Gray said the Christmas run was the perfect way to top off the year.

“We try to get out in the community as much as we can and make the little kids smile,” he said.

The rural fire brigade are always looking for new volunteers. To find out more click here.