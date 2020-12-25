Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Santa has taken a ride around town in the Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade trucks on December 24, 2020. Photo: Liana Walker
Santa has taken a ride around town in the Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade trucks on December 24, 2020. Photo: Liana Walker
Offbeat

Santa swaps sleigh for fire truck

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
25th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Santa traded in his sleigh for a fire truck as he made his way around Gladstone spreading joy on Christmas Eve.

The Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade had its annual Santa run on Thursday where the crew drove around the streets handing out treats for all the nice children and playing their sirens.

Crew leader Alex Gray said the annual run was a way to bring smiles to children’s faces while providing the community with information about the rural fire brigade.

“It’s just for fun,” Mr Gray said.

“We go around at a walking pace and play the sirens every 30 seconds or so

“The kids come out and some kids play water fights – it’s good fun.”

It’s all festive cheer from the Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade members: Shannon Whitby, Andy Williams, Josh Jasinski, Santa, Alex Gray and Peter Withoos. Photo: Liana Walker
It’s all festive cheer from the Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade members: Shannon Whitby, Andy Williams, Josh Jasinski, Santa, Alex Gray and Peter Withoos. Photo: Liana Walker

The Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade is one of many around the region which does an annual Christmas run.

Following a tough year beginning with fires sweeping the nation and a health crisis like no other, Mr Gray said the Christmas run was the perfect way to top off the year.

“We try to get out in the community as much as we can and make the little kids smile,” he said.

The rural fire brigade are always looking for new volunteers. To find out more click here.

mount maurice rural fire brigade santa
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD marine tourism operators allowed capacity

        Premium Content QLD marine tourism operators allowed capacity

        News Marine tourism operators will be able accommodate more passengers on-board to improve business viability.

        Fisheries blitz on freshwater impoundments

        Premium Content Fisheries blitz on freshwater impoundments

        News So far almost $10,000 in fines have been issued and the number of Central...

        Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday.

        Community rallies for teen fighting rare cancer

        Premium Content Community rallies for teen fighting rare cancer

        Local Faces “I’m feeling a bit scared but I know I’m in the best hands.”