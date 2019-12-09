‘Santa came early’: Extreme surprise for 73yo mum

Wendy Maroske (right) surprised her 73-year-old mother and Stephanie Blake with a ride on a trike at the Ulysses club toy run on Saturday morning.

When Wendy Maroske called her mum Stephanie Blake early Saturday morning and told her they were going out and to wear covered-in shoes, the 73-year-old’s reaction was “you know I’m not into rock-climbing.”

Although not as high up as rock-climbing, what they were doing was just as extreme. Mrs Maroske had organised a ride on the back of some trikes on the Ulysses Club Toy Run for both of them.

“It was beautiful – Santa came early,” Mrs Blake said.

“Mum is always doing something nice for other people, she does a lot of fundraising,” Mrs Maroske said.

“So I wanted to do something nice for Mum.”

It was Mrs Maroske’s first time on a motorbike and Mrs Blake’s second.

“It was just like being a celebrity – I was waving to everyone,” Mrs Maroske said.