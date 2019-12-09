Menu
Wendy Maroske (right) surprised her 73-year-old mother and Stephanie Blake with a ride on a trike at the Ulysses club toy run on Saturday morning.
Community

‘Santa came early’: Extreme surprise for 73yo mum

liana walker
liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
When Wendy Maroske called her mum Stephanie Blake early Saturday morning and told her they were going out and to wear covered-in shoes, the 73-year-old’s reaction was “you know I’m not into rock-climbing.”

Although not as high up as rock-climbing, what they were doing was just as extreme. Mrs Maroske had organised a ride on the back of some trikes on the Ulysses Club Toy Run for both of them.

“It was beautiful – Santa came early,” Mrs Blake said.

“Mum is always doing something nice for other people, she does a lot of fundraising,” Mrs Maroske said.

“So I wanted to do something nice for Mum.”

It was Mrs Maroske’s first time on a motorbike and Mrs Blake’s second.

“It was just like being a celebrity – I was waving to everyone,” Mrs Maroske said.

Gladstone Observer

