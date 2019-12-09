‘Santa came early’: Extreme surprise for 73yo mum
When Wendy Maroske called her mum Stephanie Blake early Saturday morning and told her they were going out and to wear covered-in shoes, the 73-year-old’s reaction was “you know I’m not into rock-climbing.”
Although not as high up as rock-climbing, what they were doing was just as extreme. Mrs Maroske had organised a ride on the back of some trikes on the Ulysses Club Toy Run for both of them.
“It was beautiful – Santa came early,” Mrs Blake said.
“Mum is always doing something nice for other people, she does a lot of fundraising,” Mrs Maroske said.
“So I wanted to do something nice for Mum.”
It was Mrs Maroske’s first time on a motorbike and Mrs Blake’s second.
“It was just like being a celebrity – I was waving to everyone,” Mrs Maroske said.