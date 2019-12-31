Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
After a rough start to life, Sandy is now up for adoption at the Kingaroy RSPCA Shelter.
After a rough start to life, Sandy is now up for adoption at the Kingaroy RSPCA Shelter.
News

Sandy’s rough start: ‘worst case I’ve ever seen here’

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
31st Dec 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a rough start to life, Sandy has pushed through and is now up for adoption at the Kingaroy RSPCA Shelter.

Belle Barnes from the shelter said Sandy moved in after she was surrendered to Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council.

"When she was surrendered she was what we call a body score of one," Ms Barnes said.

"If there was an option to be a zero, she would have been.

"She was just skin and bones.

"If you had just given her a bit too much to eat it would have killed her."

Ms Barnes said from the state of her body, they could tell she had been used repeatedly to have a lot of litters.

"It's the worst case I've ever seen here," she said.

"It was a huge challenge to put the weight back on her safely.

"We put her on a feeding plan right away and now she's back on track.

"She was well under 20kg when she came in and now she's at 23kg.

"Our goal weight for her is just under 30kg."

Ms Barnes said Sandy needs to go to a loving "furever" home where her owners will be considerate of the trauma she has lived through.

"She needs to be fed a very specific way otherwise she could die," she said.

"She's a beautiful, affectionate girl who just wants to be loved.

"We're trying to find someone who deserves her."

pets and animals rspca
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Get your brolly out, storms are predicted in coming hours

        premium_icon Get your brolly out, storms are predicted in coming hours

        News STORMS are predicted to hit Gladstone in coming hours, which might alter some New Year’s Eve festivities.

        The hottest ways to kiss 2019 goodbye in Gladdy

        premium_icon The hottest ways to kiss 2019 goodbye in Gladdy

        News From themed nights to live music, there will be plenty on to ensure you welcome the...

        Two accidents in two hours: Gas bottle, hay truck on fire

        premium_icon Two accidents in two hours: Gas bottle, hay truck on fire

        News FIRE crews were kept busy in the region as two fire-related incidents happened in...

        2019’s big moments in local, state and federal politics

        premium_icon 2019’s big moments in local, state and federal politics

        News FROM a huge federal election win to funds promised for upgrades to roads and...