Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Billabong Sanctuary corona tourism
Billabong Sanctuary corona tourism
Pets & Animals

Sanctuary confident it can ‘handle any issue’

by EVAN MORGAN
25th Mar 2020 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many businesses to close but one beloved Townsville wildlife sanctuary is open for now.

Billabong Wildlife Sanctuary owner Bob Flemming and his wife Del closed for one day to assess the situation in response to the Prime Minister's directive for all non-essential gatherings to close.

But after legal advice the park's 15 full-time, part-time and casual staff will keep working as the park stays open to the public.

Mr Flemming said until the directive was for all non-essential gatherings of 500 people or less to close, the park would stay open and he was confident Billabong Wildlife Sanctuary would weather the coronavirus storm.

"In our 35 years of business we have been through cyclones such as Yasi where we were closed for three months, the monsoonal event last year and right back to the pilots' strike. We are confident we can handle any issue," he said.

He added the recovery would take a lot longer than six months.

Originally published as Sanctuary confident it can 'handle any issue'

More Stories

animals coronavirus covid-19 editors picks nq qld townsville wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Devastating’: Sadness for families hit by funeral limits

        premium_icon ‘Devastating’: Sadness for families hit by funeral limits

        News GLADSTONE funeral director Adele Hughes was devastated on Tuesday night for the families who will be affected by new guest restrictions at funerals.

        ‘In this together’: Real estate adapts to COVID-19

        premium_icon ‘In this together’: Real estate adapts to COVID-19

        News From cloud-based communication technologies to virtual tours, real estate agents...

        ‘Thank you for your understanding’: Islands close to guests

        premium_icon ‘Thank you for your understanding’: Islands close to guests

        News HERON and Wilson Islands will be closed until at least April 30.

        How op shop is still showing Anzac Day spirit

        premium_icon How op shop is still showing Anzac Day spirit

        News ANZAC DAY services may be cancelled but that is not stopping a Tank St op shop from...