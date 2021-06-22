Samuel Johnson struck by car

Samuel Johnson is currently recovering in hospital after he was hit by a car.

The Eden star's fans were informed of the news via Facebook by his eldest sister, Hilde Hinton.

"I wish I didn't have to tell you this," her post began, on the Love Your Sister account which Johnson runs.

"Early Saturday night Sam was on his way to visit family when he was accidentally hit by a car. Our Ambos got him picked up and tucked away safely in hospital in record time. I followed them in."

Hilton praised the "fantastical medical staff" who she said are "in overdrive" taking care of Johnson's "sore head."

"He's awake and not too happy that he doesn't have his pants. Nobody loves a hospital gown," she joked.

"Hearing his voice is lovely, but can't wait for hugs when it's safe. I'll keep you updated. Hilde."

Samuel and his late sister Connie. Picture: Instagram

Johnson and his late sister Connie started the charity Love Your Sister back in 2012, aiming to raise $10 million for cancer research.

She suffered from bone cancer from the age of 11, uterine cancer at age 22 and breast cancer at age 33.

Connie passed away in September 2017 at the age of 40. She was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia the day prior.

