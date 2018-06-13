Menu
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 tablet.
Samsung tablet to sweeten The Observer's digital deal

13th Jun 2018 7:57 AM

NOTHING sweetens an already great deal like getting a new Samsung tablet thrown in on top.

Right now, when you subscribe to The Observer for 12 months, you'll also get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 - a deal worth $510, you pay just $364.

Here's the lowdown on exactly what's included:

  • Galaxy Tab A 8.0 tablet
  • 12 months unlimited digital access to every story online and on the app
  • 12 months access to the digital print edition
  • 12 months digital access to The Courier-Mail+ (or The Daily Telegraph+ for NSW) including their +Rewards program worth hundreds of dollars a year

News Corp's head of regional subscriptions Steve Portas assured readers it was not a case of déjà vu - this is an offer back by popular demand.

"We have offered a similar deal before and we know our readers loved it - they wanted more," Mr Portas said.

"So, we've listened and we've brought the offer back - this time with a new tablet."

He said The Observer's growth in digital subscriptions over the past few years was a sign of consumers embracing the advances in technology and the evolving media landscape.

The Samsung Tab A 8.0 with Wi-Fi is one of the most versatile on the market.

It has a sleek design with smooth edges and a metal back, a brilliant 8MP camera and a 20 per cent brighter screen than previous models making surfing the net, watching movies or consuming your daily news a treat.

Click here to take advantage of the offer - or phone 1300 361 604.

Hurry, this offer is available for a limited time only.

