Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Fold Supplied
Technology

Samsung resurrects Galaxy Fold for September launch

Mark Furler
by
25th Jul 2019 12:28 PM

SAMSUNG will go head to head with Apple, releasing its Galaxy Fold in September when Apple is due to unveil its new iPhones.

 Samsung announced today that it would resurrect the device it pulled from the market months ago after early reviewers in the US reported defects in the flexible screen.

The South Korean electronics giant is conducting final testing after making a series of modifications.

Samsung cancelled the April 26 launch of the $US1,980 ($2,836) phone but has since adjusted the protective film so it wraps around the entire screen and flows into the outer bezels.

It also re-engineered the hinge, pushing it slightly upward from the screen to help stretch the film further when the phone opens.

"Samsung has taken the time to fully evaluate the product design, make necessary improvements and run rigorous tests to validate the changes we made,'' the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The improvements include:

  • The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.
  • Galaxy Fold features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience:
  • The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps.
  • Additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display.
  • The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.


Samsung says it has also been continuously working to improve the overall Galaxy Fold user experience, including optimising more apps and services for its unique user experience.

Samsung is yet to reveal when the devices will be available in Australia.

