‘Same principles, better venue’: First look at rooftop bar

IT's all the same principles, just with a bigger and better venue.

Rocksalt Bar & Restaurant has expanded its Goondoon St venue with an additional four function spaces including a rooftop bar overlooking the harbour.

After moving from Roseberry St late last year, owner Jason Faint said the response to the Goondoon St venue has been "huge".

"Our dinners have been better than what they've ever been," Mr Faint said.

RockSalt Bar has expanded its restaurant on Goondoon Street with four more areas to keep guests entertained. March 12 2020

Mr Faint said while they're still working on the new areas, bookings to the spacious rooftop bar, the Bebida Balcony, had seen the most interest.

"It was surprising … we only did one post on Facebook and it's already been booked several times this year," he said.

"We get a phone call every seven days to book it."

Mr Faint said the rooftop bar is perfect for pre and post drinks.

The new areas are open for bookings.

The Bebida Balcony, along with the Bebida Lounge, Port Curtis Room and a function room on Level 4 of Rydges Gladstone are the newest additions to the restaurant.

Mr Faint said the room on Level 4 has the capacity to seat a maximum of 200 people.

Additionally, a new kitchen will be installed for catering events and is expected to be completed in July.

"Our main focus (on Level 4) is major corporate events such as seasonal parties and Christmas parties," he said.

"It's really beautiful up there, where the Bebida Balcony looks over the harbour, the Level 4 view looks over Gladstone city."

RockSalt Bar has a new a dry aged steak fridge with the oldest steak being 45-days-old.

Mr Faint said he wanted to keep the new areas separate from each other so people could have the option for private functions.

"There's nothing worse when you're at a restaurant and you have to talk over people due to another function in another room," he said.

"We've got the option to close doors and direct people to other areas if they wanted somewhere more quiet."

Mr Faint said the restaurant will remain true to its image.

"Our principles will always be the same. Wholesome food, great service," he said.