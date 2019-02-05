'Same pattern': The weather forecast for the region

It's going to be a wet week for the Gladstone region.

It's going to be a wet week for the Gladstone region. Matthew Purcell

IT'S going to be a wet week for the Gladstone region, with showers predicted right through to the weekend.

Yesterday morning, the radar site rain gauge recorded 20mm of rain while the airport gauge received 16mm.

Meteorologist Jess Gardner said it was not caused by the same monsoon system affecting North Queensland.

"We've got a south-easterly wind flow in that region,” Ms Gardner said.

"It's really just a moist onshore wind flow that's bringing some showers to the Gladstone region.”

Due to a high pressure system that's lingering off the Tasman Sea, Ms Gardner expects conditions to remain stable throughout the week.

"We've been stuck in the same pattern for a very long time,” she said.

"That high is extending a ridge up the coast and that's what's bringing those south-easterly winds.”

Today the Bureau has forecast a partly cloudy day, with a 50 per cent chance of evening showers.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 30C.

Conditions will remain the same on Wednesday as overnight showers are expected to continue through to the morning.

Showers will linger in the forecast from Thursday to Sunday, with maximum temperatures hovering between 30-32C.

On the water, seas will be 1.5-2 metres with winds easterly at 15-20 knots and will increase to 20-25 knots in the afternoon.

Similar conditions are also expected on Wednesday with stronger 25-30 knot winds.