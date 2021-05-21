Samantha’s SATC replacement revealed

We take sides on the best celebrity feuds of all time

We take sides on the best celebrity feuds of all time

And just like that, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte have a new pal.

Sara Ramirez, 45, has been cast in the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, HBO Max announced Wednesday, alongside stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Ramirez will play Che Diaz, whom a press release described as "a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured."

Che - who, like Ramirez, uses gender-neutral pronouns - will no doubt be dropping some wokeness on the trio. That will be welcome, since the original pack of four won't have Samantha Jones to teach them the ways of the modern world of sex, as Kim Cattrall will not be in the new series.

RELATED: Fan favourite to return to SATC reboot

"Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humour and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular," HBO said.

Ramirez, who won a Tony for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for Monty Python's Spamalot in 2005, is best known for making history as the longest-running LGBTQ character on TV, orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Callie Torres on ABC's Grey's Anatomy. They came out as non-binary last year.

RELATED: Why this is star's favourite SATC scene

"Everyone at And Just Like That is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramirez has joined the Sex and the City family," executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. "Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama - and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."

"And Just Like That," which will be a limited series of 10 half-hour episodes, is scheduled to begin production in New York this summer.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Samantha's SATC replacement revealed