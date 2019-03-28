Sam pouring mean beans from around the world

NICE BREW: Kin Coffee Co. owner Samuel Lintern sources beans from all corners of the globe to make the best brew possible.

IT'S not often a local coffee shop can take you on a week-long tour of the world but that's exactly what happens every month at Kin Coffee Co.

The shop is located in the Emmadale Shopping Centre at New Auckland.

Owner Samuel Lintern took the plunge last year and opened the doors on August 1.

Less than three months later he was voted to have the best coffee in Central Queensland as voted by listeners of radio station Triple M Central Queensland.

Mr Lintern, 30, has been in the coffee industry since 2014 and worked as a roasting and warehouse manager in Brisbane.

"I left my work on a positive note to start a new positive venture here," Mr Lintern said.

"It's been really enjoyable to take that step forward and start my own business.

"I had a bit of barista experience under my belt and coffee roasting, espresso equipment maintenance and judging as well at the Royal Hobart Show.

"I'm trying to have a diverse coffee portfolio."

Mr Lintern said the response from his customers since he opened had been overwhelmingly positive.

"It's been amazing having new faces everyday and getting that positive feedback. People love the product and love the variety," he said.

"We keep our beans always ready to go. We keep them frozen so they are never stale."

Mr Lintern said the best coffee in CQ title came as a surprise considering he wasn't aware of the competition until the day before it closed.

"We got that win basically off frozen product and it has no ill effect on the coffee. It really allows us to hold and maintain the diversity of catalogue we have," he said.

"You might feel like an African coffee today or an Asian coffee tomorrow. It's hard to put my finger on my favourite country to get coffee from because they're all so different.

"I've got my regional favourites that I always try and stock... South East Asia is a really strong growing region and Indonesia is incredible.

"Anything from Sumatra is fantastic, it's such a great solid backbone of a coffee and really versatile that can be enjoyed with milk, black, light or dark roast."

Mr Lintern likes to mix up his coffee beans on a regular basis.

"For three out of four weeks in the month I run my house blend everyday which is Brazil, Columbia, Sumatra and India," he said.

"During the last week of the month you'll come in during my special Single Origin Week. Every day of the week I take the house blend out and I do a different premium coffee from around the world and it's always either a coffee of an objectively high grade or a unique coffee from around the world from a single farm and not a blend.

"I'd say nine out of 10 customers are very receptive to it.

"I do get some customers that come in and just want the house blend, but if you're a Monday to Friday patron you'll get a tour of the world."