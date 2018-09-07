SAM makes sure you're doing the right thing

FRIENDLY REMINDER: SAM is making sure motorists stick to the speed limit.

A PORTABLE speed awareness sign has been installed on Bryan Jordan Dr through the Gladstone Marina.

The Speed Alert Mobile signage, or SAM, is a mobile device designed to alert motorists to their current speed.

Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan said the signage was implemented across operational sites as well as public spaces managed by the organisation.

"Drivers often become either complacent with their surroundings or have their attention and focus on other matters whilst driving,” he said.

"GPC has strategically placed the board to provide a visual aid to assist drivers by displaying their speed bigger and ahead on the roadway, often alerting the driver to look down at their own speed- ometer.”

GPC is reminding motorists to be cautious of pedestrians heading into the school-holiday period.