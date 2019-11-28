Sam Kerr makes it to Bali after ‘joke’ Jetstar decision

Can you spot the damage? Sporting star Sam Kerr was knocked back from a Jetstar fight to Bali after attendants claimed her passport was too damaged.

MATILDAS and Chelsea FC star Sam Kerr has arrived in Bali hours after she was told she could not board a Jetstar plane because her passport was damaged.

"Yesterday afternoon Jetstar refused to allow Sam to board a plane to Bali, telling her that her passport was damaged," a spokeswoman for her management said.

"They went on to tell Sam that the airline was merely saving her the inevitable embarrassment of being turned away by Indonesian immigration.

"A few hours later, Sam boarded a flight with another airline who made no comment at all about her passport, and she passed through both Australian and Indonesian immigration without incident.

"Sam is now enjoying a well-deserved break with some friends in Bali."

The partially damaged passport. Picture: Instagram

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old Matildas captain tweeted a photo of her passport that showed it was in near-perfect condition after she was blocked from boarding.

"What a joke (Jetstar Airways) won't let me travel due to a damaged passport," she said. The accompanying picture left social media users confused - trying to spot the minuscule tear on one page of the passport which the airline said was "too damaged''.

Indonesia last year began imposing strict rules around passports and can fine airlines $7000 for allowing passengers with damaged travel documents to touch down there.

Sam Kerr’s followers struggled to see the problem with the passport. Picture: Instagram

Last December a man with a "slightly damaged" passport was banned from boarding a Bali bound Batik Air flight from Perth.

In October a British couple were not allowed to fly on a Bali bound flight because one passport had been slightly chewed by a dog.

A Jetstar spokesman said: "Our crew don't like being the bearer of bad news but they have to enforce the Immigration requirements of the countries we fly to."

"Some countries are more strict than others on this and won't let you enter the country with a damaged passport."