Burgesses back together after shock split

Sam and Phoebe with their two kids yesterday.

Sam Burgess has been seen with his estranged wife Phoebe for the first time since the pair announced their separation in January.

Burgess revealed the pair had agreed to end their marriage in December.

But photos of the couple and their kids walking through Centennial Park on Saturday have sparked hopes of a reconciliation between the pair.

The Daily Telegraph reported the pair were together for the children rather than resolving their differences.

Sam Burgess holding two-year-old daughter Poppy in Centennial Park with his estranged wife Phoebe.

Burgess and Phoebe met at an Avicii concert in January 2014 and married in December 2015 at her parents' home in Bowral in the NSW Southern Highlands.

Burgess, an England international, was embroiled in controversy late last year when he was caught in the middle of a sexting scandal.

The footy star was cleared of any wrongdoing after the club investigated claims a woman was exposed to lewd images of players on social media.

In emails to the club, the 23-year-old woman claimed she felt violated in a social media interaction with Rabbitohs players, who she claimed exposed themselves to her in a video chat.

Speaking about the allegations for the first time in September, Burgess said the media attention had taken a toll on his family.

"I'm not angry. What hurts me the most is seeing my wife upset about what's out there," he told reporters.

"I'm completely happy to be going through the process. I've been open and honest with everything. Hopefully, it's resolved quickly.

"I just want to protect my family in this whole thing.

"I've got a wife. I've got a daughter. My wife's heavily pregnant. I just want them to be safe and happy. In my current situation at home there's just no chance of that."

But the split came less than a month after the birth of his son William, who is now nine weeks old.

Sam Burgess and Phoebe at the wedding of Damien Cook in November.

Tensions between the families of Sam Burgess and his wife Phoebe reportedly played a part in the glamour couple's marriage breakdown while her social media activity suggested something was afoot before news of their split became public.

Two days after Christmas Phoebe changed her profile picture on Facebook, indicating something may have been amiss.

Instead of the snap showing her and Burgess together on their wedding day, it was replaced by a headshot of her.

It came as rumours of relationship troubles were sparked when Sam's sister-in-law Joanna posted a photo of him and the family at the Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel in Sydney on Christmas - without Phoebe.

Joanna Burgess Instagram post of Christmas Day celebrations 2018. Picture: Instagram

It exposed the distance between the families with Joanna revealing "Phoebe has never joined the 'Burgess' side for previous Christmas festivities".

As recently as May 2018, Phoebe lauded her sports star husband's virtues in a tell-all interview with Stellar Magazine - in which she described him quite simply as "a good man".

"The moment he had a daughter, he had this amazing new appreciation for the other 50 per cent of the population," she said.

"He doesn't skirt his responsibilities as a father. He never takes off and goes out with the boys instead of being a dad. He always makes the right choice - which I've never bullied him to do! He's just a good man. And it's sexy."

