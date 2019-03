DONATIONS DESTROYED: Salvation Army's Kay and Chris Ford say donation bins are being trashed during weekends, with people even caught defecating and urinating on donated items.

URINE, faeces and used needles are some of the things Salvation Army store volunteers are clearing every Monday.

Salvation Army corps officers Chris Ford and Kay Ford said every weekend people were coming to the Gladstone store's front and rummaging through donation contents, stealing, destroying items and, on occasion, urinating and defecating.

"Imagine if you've got 30 items in a bag that's 30 items to pick up. So we're having big messes pretty much across the whole front of the building and staff are having to clean it up,” Mr Ford said.

One morning Salvation Army volunteers found the store in this state. The issue of vandalism is ongoing. c

"There's no guarantee now when people donate outside of business hours that we're actually receiving the donations.”

Mr Ford said security cameras recorded footage of the vandalism and police had been approached about the "disappointing” issue, one which was wasting time and money.

"We're spending six figures every year in dumping costs and when people are deliberately destroying things it makes it even harder,” he said

"Not to mention from a volunteers' perspective they come out here and see these huge messes, they've got to deal with it and there's safety issues, particularly when there's needles - they're over it.

"People need to understand when you buy something from here, 100 per cent of that goes back into social work.”

Mr Ford said anyone wishing to donate should do so within business hours when the store is being monitored.

"We really appreciate the donations we get from the community,” he said.