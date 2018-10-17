Menu
Chris Ford from the Salvation Army has put Gladstone's poverty levels into context. Matt Taylor GLA190318SALV
The call by Salvos to those in financial hardship

Noor Gillani
by
17th Oct 2018 9:00 AM

WITH the arrival of Anti-Poverty Week The Salvation Army is urging residents facing financial hardship to reach out.

A free lunch will be held by the Gladstone Salvation Army today at 198 Goondoon St from 9am to 2pm to raise awareness of the organisation's services.

Salvation Army Corps Officer Lieutenant Chris Ford said a social team including debt workers, financial counsellors and representatives from Moneycare would be present.

"The big thing we're trying to tell people is, when things things start getting tough don't leave it to the last minute," Lt Ford said.

"See us early so that we can assist."

Lt Ford said the region did not have high rates of homelessness, but there were plenty of people "doing it really hard".

"They've got the debt collectors knocking on the door because they can't pay their electricity bill, their phone bill," he said.

