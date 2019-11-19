50% OFF: Bargain hunters rush to Salvos sale for a cause

BUSY DAY: Salvation Army Corps officer Lieutenant Chris Ford and Volunteer Sandra Wairau at the Salvation Army's 50 per cent sale today.

BUSY DAY: Salvation Army Corps officer Lieutenant Chris Ford and Volunteer Sandra Wairau at the Salvation Army's 50 per cent sale today.

MORE than 350 people came to support Salvation Army's 50 per cent sale on behalf of the bushfire appeal today.

Salvation Army Corps officer Lieutenant Chris Ford said their goal was to raise $7000 for families affected by bushfires.

"At present, we are well and truly on track," Mr Ford said.

It's the first time a bushfire appeal has been held in Gladstone.

"We came together to see what Salvos could do to support those families, and we made the decision to look at donating the profits from the store for a few days," Mr Ford said.

He said many volunteers spent their RDO to come and help in the store.

"Our volunteers have just been fantastic," he said.

Volunteer Sandra Wairau said they had been non-stop all day.

"We've been running since eight o'clock, we've had four people on the counter all day,"she said.

"It's good to see such a fantastic response from the people of Gladstone."

Salvo's 50 per cent sale is on again tomorrow at 161 Auckland St from 8.30am-4pm.