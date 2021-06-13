Menu
Salvation Army Gladstone volunteers loading a truck full of water to send out to the Buliyan community, who were desperately in need of freshwater.
News

Salvation Army Gladstone deliver water out west

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
13th Jun 2021 4:00 PM
The Salvation Army Gladstone has delivered an incredible four tonnes water to a struggling community in the Central Highlands.

In a social media post on Thursday afternoon, the Salvos detailed their water delivery mission and their inspiration behind it.

“This afternoon our team delivered four tonnes of water to the community of Builyan in the Boyne Valley,” the post read.

“Many families have run out of water. Tanks and bores are dry. And as one gentle put it, “There’s not much we can do, except wait for it to rain.”

The post said that to many, it would not look like much.

“But to these people, the looks on their faces when they received palettes of bottled water was priceless.

“All glory to God for allowing us to bless our friends in Builyan.”

