Salvation Army Gladstone deliver water out west

Salvation Army Gladstone volunteers loading a truck full of water to send out to the Buliyan community, who were desperately in need of freshwater.

Salvation Army Gladstone volunteers loading a truck full of water to send out to the Buliyan community, who were desperately in need of freshwater.

The Salvation Army Gladstone has delivered an incredible four tonnes water to a struggling community in the Central Highlands.

In a social media post on Thursday afternoon, the Salvos detailed their water delivery mission and their inspiration behind it.

“This afternoon our team delivered four tonnes of water to the community of Builyan in the Boyne Valley,” the post read.

“Many families have run out of water. Tanks and bores are dry. And as one gentle put it, “There’s not much we can do, except wait for it to rain.”

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

The post said that to many, it would not look like much.

“But to these people, the looks on their faces when they received palettes of bottled water was priceless.

“All glory to God for allowing us to bless our friends in Builyan.”

More Gladstone rural stories:

– Thieves stole gun, taser from CQ hotel after Origin

– REVEALED: Spring in the Vale Music Festival line-up drops

– Pub declared crime scene after alleged State of Origin burglary