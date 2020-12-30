Salt and Steel set to fire up Agnes fest

Salt and Steel will be performing at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival in 2021.

Another act has been announced as part of the 2021 line-up for the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

Get ready for the fire, flare and wild, stormy ride of Salt and Steel, fusing rock and roots to inspire and empower with their unique sound and contagious energy.

Opening for Wolfmother and Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon as well as sharing other stellar line-ups with You Am I, Superjesus and Ash Grunwald to name a few, Salt and Steel is set to fire up the Marquee Stage in February with a live show that doesn’t hold back.

They have been described as a cross between Rage Against The Machine and John Butler Trio.

Salt and Steel’s Briony and Elle met after years of travelling and buying their first camper van together to travel Australia together.

After their station wagon broke down later on in NZ, they ran out of money and gave busking a go which ignited and developed a shared love of playing live music.

Salt and Steel has received national and international airplay on Triple J and ABC Radio with an EP and multiple singles and awards under their belt.

Their latest single “Take Control” is a short, fast message about living the life you want, not the one someone else wants you to.

Briony and Elle encourage audiences and their tribe of fans to let go, be free and have a whole lot of fun.

In their words, “Do the things that make you feel happiest and don’t try to fulfil others expectations of how you should live. Live your life to the fullest.”

Now in its 14th year, the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival is a three-day annual event held in the Great Barrier Reef’s sensational deep south.

Book your tickets at www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au

Festival Dates – Friday February 19 to Sunday February 21, 2021

Venue – SES Grounds, Captain Cook Drive, Seventeen Seventy.

