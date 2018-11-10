Salon a cut above the rest to win award

LOOKING after the customer with great service and reasonable prices has helped Dhillonz Hair and Beauty salon win a local award.

Owner Aman Kaur won the Health Beauty and Wellness category at the annual Best in Business awards and was thankful for the support of her new business.

"Winning this award is like getting feedback on what standard our customer service is and what our prices are like," Ms Kaur said.

"We loved the award night and it was a beautiful surprise for us to win that category."

This is Ms Kaur's second year in business. She took over from its previous owner after there three and a half years.

Ms Kaur had praise for her team of hair and beauty professionals who were passionate about providing a high quality of service.

"We believe every woman is beautiful and deserves to be pampered whenever she wants to," she said.

There was an old-fashioned and modern blend to how the salon got the message out to the Gladstone public about the services it provided.

"A lot of our clientele was rebuilt by word of mouth of customers telling their friends about us," she said.

"We also used Facebook to get the message out about the business and let people know what beauty services we offer."

Ms Kaur has lived here since 2013 and has years of experience in the hairdressing and salon industry.

"Winning this award with increased customer business means we are in for a busy next year," she said.