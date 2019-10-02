Sally set to sizzle at the AIS in Canberra

OUT IN FRONT: Sally Vagg has all the support from her Boyne-Tannum Bullets Swimming Club team-mates. L-R are Lucy Allison, Elliah Hamono, Ella Davis, Matilda Shae, Annie Thoroughgood, Courtney Fitzsimmons, Paige Gibbons, Grace Bosci, Caleb O'Mealley, Isaac Watters, Tom Vagg, Jacob O'Mealley, Sam Allison, Charlie Davis, Max Allison and Jessica Buck.

OUT IN FRONT: Sally Vagg has all the support from her Boyne-Tannum Bullets Swimming Club team-mates. L-R are Lucy Allison, Elliah Hamono, Ella Davis, Matilda Shae, Annie Thoroughgood, Courtney Fitzsimmons, Paige Gibbons, Grace Bosci, Caleb O'Mealley, Isaac Watters, Tom Vagg, Jacob O'Mealley, Sam Allison, Charlie Davis, Max Allison and Jessica Buck.

SWIMMING: Boyne Island Bullets Swim Club talent Sally Vagg, 13, will hit the AIS pool in Canberra with Queensland and Gladstone pride.

As the only port city representative in the 44-strong Queensland side, Vagg is just one of three from regional Queensland in the team that will compete at the state teams championship from Friday to Sunday.

"I'm nervous but excited to be competing for Queensland in the 13-14 years age group, and I am keen to see how I go against the best in Australia as a 13-year-old," Vagg said.

As the swimming season approaches, Vagg said one of her goals for the 2019-20 season was to make this team and she was super pumped to be selected.

"It was to try and make the Queensland team and that had already happened," Vagg said.

"I also want to try and get a lot of personal best times and also to see how I go at the long course championship at the start of December."

Vagg will swim in the 50, 100 and 200m backstroke as well as the 200m butterfly and freestyle.

Bullets head coach Kate Bell said Vagg stood out during the selection process.

"She raced and medalled at the short course championship in 50, 100 and 200m distances," Bell said.

"It was her versatility that she showed that was impressive, and to swim well in different distances."

After this event, Vagg's focus will turn to the Queensland Long Course Championships in December before starting her preparation for the age national championships, which she plans to attend in Perth in April.