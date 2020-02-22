SALEYARDS: Cattle sell for up to triple last year’s price

THERE was a spring in the step of sellers at the Miriam Vale saleyards yesterday as their cattle sold for up to triple the price of a year ago.

At the sale there were 265 head with buyers coming from as far as Biloela and Gin Gin.

Top sales included quality Grey Brahman steers for $1030 and Bradford Steers for $1020, with most older steers sold from $900 to $1100 and smaller weaners from $450 to $600.

Dave Tompkins at the Miriam Vale cattle sale on February 21, 2020.

Bororen farmer of 20 years Dave Tompkins sold grand master steers, heifers and other cattle.

He said prices at cattle sales across the state showed an upward turn.

“Sometimes you’ve got no choice, you’ve just got to sell them,” Mr Tompkins said.

“Last time I had to sell a heap of breeders because we’ve just run out of grass.”

He said he had seen drought like this before but was optimistic conditions would improve.

Scout Andrew, Ellira Cox and Django Andrew.

It was a bittersweet day for Sarah Andrew. Her family made the tree change from Melbourne to their property between Miriam Vale and the Boyne Valley three years ago.

“We’ve experienced floods, cyclone, drought and fires in those three years,” Mrs Andrew said.

Yesterday she said goodbye to 10 heifers and a bull.

The Andrew family normally run 30 to 50 head but are now left with six.

She said some of the cattle sold for three times the price they got last month.

For now, they’ll work on tidying their property for 12 months before restocking.

“It’s worth it to me, the life is worth it. It always comes good in the end,” she said.

Attie, nine-month-old Sophie and Aleta Pointon.

Attie and Aleta Pointon bought their property 12km north of Miriam Vale two years ago.

Yesterday they hoped to buy 10 cattle.

Although they were looking to grab a bargain, the good prices should work in their favour when they sell in the coming months.

“The plan is to keep these for two years, so we should double or triple our money,” Mr Pointon said.

Frank Noonan who picked up $1030 for his steers and Landmark livestock salesman Michael Lynch.

Landmark livestock salesman Michael Lynch said the sale went extremely well.

“This is mainly due to the seasonal conditions that have changed in the last month,” Mr Lynch said.

“The market is very strong all the way through. It should stay that way, provided we get more rain.”