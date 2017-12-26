Where to find massive bargains in Gladstone today

BARGAIN: Shoppers are expected to be out in force today to take advantage of massive discounts.

NOT feeling shopped out after Christmas? Not even close?

We've compiled a list of sales on at some of the big-name shops in town this Boxing Day.

You can't go past bargain prices on quality brands, plus it's a great opportunity to make the most of any Christmas gift cards from Santa.

Stockland Gladstone

Angus & Coote

The diamond and watch specialists will put a sparkle in your eye this Boxing Day. They have 20-50 per cent off on over 200 items.

Get yourself a class act Citizens men's watch for $260, or a nine carat white gold set of pearl stud earrings for $47.95.

The jewellery retailer has items to suit most budgets with pieces starting at $9 and going up to $4799.

Just Jeans

The denim gurus are offering discounts of up to half price and more across a range of quality denim brands from Levi's and Mavi to Guess.

Pick up a pair of Levi's 710 Super Skinny Jeans for only $54.20 or a Guess Astor Ruched Bomber Jacket for $69.20.

There's a range of men's shirts half price plus skirts, dresses and tops.

Best & Less

With low-priced apparel, underwear and sleepwear for everyone, the discount retailer is offering 'knock out' deals and the chance to save up to 50 per cent on a big range of items.

Check out the women's briefs in a range of styles for $2 or children's PJ sets for $12.

Gladstone Central Plaza

Katies

The women's fashion chain is offering shoppers 50 per cent off all sale styles, in store and online.

From print dresses to sleeveless off the shoulder tops, Katies has a huge range for summer and some crazy low prices on items like: Australian cotton T-shirts for $5 and a stellar crochet lace dress reduced to $35.

Chemist Warehouse

The discount chemist chain has been working hard to establish itself as the place to buy fragrances and you can't go past their 50 per cent and more offer across their entire fragrance range.

Get yourself a Dolce & Gabbana Pour Homme 125ml for $70 or Yves Saint Laurent Opium for Women $80.

If you're after cosmetics try Revlon, Rimmell or Nude by Nature products all half price.

Gladstone Home (Dawson Highway)

Betta Home Living

The appliance specialist is offering significant discounts across stock items. Fridges are up to 25 per cent off, small appliances are 30 per cent off and dishwashers are 20 per cent.

Best buy? We think it's the Samsung 4K 55 inch TV for just $999.

If you're wanting to start the New Year with a healthy mindset but not spend a fortune - pick up a Kambrook food steamer for just $26.

Pillow Talk

The bedroom, bathing and living super-store are offering up to a 50 per cent discount on huge numbers of store items.

Grab yourself a gorgeous printed Yokoko five piece bed set for only $129 or pick up a Hilton bamboo pillow for $25.

You can go in the draw to win a $500 golden ticket and every online order comes with a mystery offer.

Please note all sales my be subject to in-store terms and conditions.