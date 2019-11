HEAD down to The Salvation Army Family Store at 161 Auckland St on Tuesday and Wednesday for some great deals.

Salvation Army Corps officer Lieutenant Chris Ford said the shop was having a 50 per cent off sale with all proceeds going to the bushfire appeal.

Mr Ford said there was clothing, furniture and electrical items available.

He encouraged people to come down to the store and show their support.

The store is open 8.30am-4pm both days.