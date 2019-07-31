Race meet called off after horror fall

SALE'S midweek meeting was abandoned after four jockeys - Michael Walker, Chris Caserta, Joe Bowditch and Thomas Stockdale - were injured in a horror fall.

Caserta was flown to Melbourne, suffering concussion, back and rib soreness.

Bowditch has a suspected fractured clavicle, while Stockdale has concussion and lower left leg soreness. Both were transported to Sale Hospital.

Walker has back soreness but was otherwise "fine", according to a Victoria Jockeys' Association statement.

Caserta's mount Cases Dream fell, bringing down Signorelli (Bowditch) and Be Amazing (Stockdale) and causing Walker to be dislodged from Grey Lord near the 600m mark.

RV Steward Brett Wright discusses the circumstances around the four horse fall at Sale this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/jBafqyyAgL — Racing.com (@Racing) July 31, 2019

The meeting was indefinitely delayed as ambulance staff and doctors treated the riders after the 1611m maiden. Stewards then abandoned the meeting.

All four horses regained their feet and galloped down the straight before being recaptured.

Earlier, the Ian Hutchins-trained Vegas Reward triggered a bizarre incident in the mounting yard when the gelding reared up and jumped onto the clerk of the course's horse, who was standing nearby.

Vegas Reward's jockey Kate Walters was uninjured after being dislodged from her mount, while clerk of the course Floss Proud was lucky to avoid injury after she was dragged on the ground for a short distance until she freed herself from her stirrups.

Vegas Reward was scratched from race two after the incident.